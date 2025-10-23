Xinhua Winshare Announces EGM Results and Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co ( (HK:0811) ) is now available.

Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co., Ltd. held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on October 23, 2025, where shareholders representing 63.38% of the company’s voting shares participated. All proposed resolutions were passed, and the meeting was conducted in compliance with relevant Chinese laws and the company’s Articles of Association. The announcement also confirmed the payment of an interim dividend for 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0811) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co stock, see the HK:0811 Stock Forecast page.

More about Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co

Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the publishing and media industry, focusing on providing a range of publishing services and media products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,395,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$17.49B

For an in-depth examination of 0811 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

