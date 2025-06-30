Xinhua News Media Reports Reduced Losses Amid Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited ( (HK:0309) ) is now available.

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025, showing a revenue increase to HK$360,134,000 from HK$322,246,000 in the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a comprehensive loss of HK$6,423,000, an improvement from the previous year’s loss of HK$13,909,000, indicating ongoing financial challenges but a reduction in losses.

More about Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the media industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on media-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 804,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$94.62M

See more insights into 0309 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue