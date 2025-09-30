Xinhua News Media Holdings Announces New Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited ( (HK:0309) ) has provided an update.

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited, listed under stock code 309, has announced the composition of its board of directors effective from September 30, 2025. The board consists of a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Lo Kou Hong serving as the Chairman. The company has established six committees, including Audit, Executive, Remuneration, Strategy and Development, Nomination, and Corporate Governance, with various directors assigned to each. This announcement reflects the company’s structured governance approach, potentially enhancing its strategic decision-making and operational oversight.

More about Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 68,759,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$110.1M

For an in-depth examination of 0309 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue