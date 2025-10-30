Xinhua News Media Faces Legal Challenge Over Board Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited ( (HK:0309) ) just unveiled an update.

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited has received court applications related to a shareholder’s requisition for an extraordinary general meeting. The requisition involves disputes over the validity of board appointments and resolutions, with the plaintiff seeking to enforce the appointment of new directors and invalidate certain board meetings and resolutions. The case is scheduled for a hearing at the High Court of Hong Kong.

More about Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,014,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$79.17M

For detailed information about 0309 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue