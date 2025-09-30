Xinhua News Media AGM Results: Key Leadership Changes and Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited ( (HK:0309) ).

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited held its Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2025, where most resolutions were passed, including the reappointment of auditors and the authorization for directors to manage remuneration and share transactions. However, the re-election of two executive directors, Mr. Tsui Kwok Hing and Mr. Yung Ting Yiu, was not approved, indicating potential shifts in the company’s leadership structure.

More about Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the media industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in providing media-related services.

Average Trading Volume: 68,759,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$110.1M

