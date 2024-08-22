Xingfa Aluminium Forecasts Robust Profit Growth

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. (HK:0098) has released an update.

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. anticipates a significant profit increase, projecting a net profit of no less than RMB360.0 million for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB260.6 million in the same period last year. This expected growth is largely due to a reduction in impairment losses on receivables. Investors are reminded to exercise caution when trading company shares.

For further insights into HK:0098 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.