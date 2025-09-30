Ximei Resources Completes HK$98.5 Million Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. ( (HK:9936) ) has shared an announcement.

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. has successfully completed the placing of 20 million new shares under a general mandate, raising approximately HK$98.5 million in net proceeds. The funds will be used for procuring raw materials and covering daily operational expenses, with the shareholding structure of the company seeing a slight change, as public shareholders now hold a larger portion of shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9936) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.00 price target.

More about Ximei Resources Holding Ltd.

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the procurement of raw materials such as tantalite and columbite, which are essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 559,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.2B

