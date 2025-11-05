Xiaocaiyuan International Relocates Hong Kong Office

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd. ( (HK:0999) ) is now available.

Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd. has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong. Effective November 5, 2025, the company will relocate to Room 1808, 18th Floor, Tai Yau Building, No. 181 Johnston Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong. This move is part of the company’s ongoing operational adjustments, although the telephone number and website remain unchanged.

More about Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,217,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.04B

