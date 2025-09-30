Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd Announces Interim Dividend and Withholding Tax Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2603) ) just unveiled an update.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.18 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025, which will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0978. The ex-dividend date is set for October 14, 2025, with the payment date scheduled for November 7, 2025. The announcement includes details on withholding tax rates applicable to non-resident individual shareholders, depending on their country of domicile and its tax treaty with China.

More about Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 3,186,862

See more insights into 2603 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue