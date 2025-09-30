Xiamen Jihong Announces 2025 Interim Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2603) ) has issued an announcement.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in China, has announced the approval and distribution details of its interim dividend for 2025. The interim dividend of RMB0.18 per share will be distributed to H share shareholders on November 7, 2025, with the amount converted to HK$0.1976 per share based on the exchange rate set by the People’s Bank of China. The company has set October 16, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholder entitlement, and any treasury shares will not be eligible for the dividend.

Average Trading Volume: 3,186,862

