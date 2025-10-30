Xenora Minerals Reports Successful Capital Raise and Corporate Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xenora Minerals Ltd has announced its quarterly activities report for September 2025, highlighting a successful capital raise and corporate restructuring. The company raised a total of A$3.03 million through equity placements and restructured its capital by consolidating shares. Additionally, there were changes in the board with a new chairman appointed. The company also changed its name from Trinex Minerals Limited to Xenora Minerals Ltd. Xenora’s cash reserves increased to approximately A$2.6 million following the capital raise, with expenditures focused on environmental rehabilitation and geochemistry activities. These developments are expected to strengthen Xenora’s financial position and support its ongoing exploration activities.

Xenora Minerals Limited (ASX: XRA) is an Australian-based resources company focused on exploring critical minerals essential for the transition to clean energy. The company is involved in the Dudley Lithium Project on Kangaroo Island, South Australia, and holds a significant lithium exploration footprint in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

