Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Xenon ( (XENE) ) has provided an update.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on November 3, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it will offer insights into the company’s financial health and progress in its clinical development programs, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (XENE) stock is a Buy with a $60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xenon stock, see the XENE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XENE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XENE is a Neutral.

Xenon’s primary strengths lie in its strong financial position and positive clinical development progress, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, the absence of revenue and profitability, along with technical and valuation concerns, weigh heavily on the overall stock score.

More about Xenon

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company engaged in drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of therapeutics aimed at treating neurological conditions. The company is advancing its lead molecule, azetukalner, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for epilepsy, major depressive disorder, and bipolar depression. Xenon is also working on early-stage programs targeting potassium and sodium channel modulators for pain treatment.

Average Trading Volume: 833,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.14B

