Xenon Pharma to Spotlight Innovations at Investor Conference

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company dedicated to developing treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders, will be presenting at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 16, 2024. The event, showcasing the company’s advancements and pipeline projects, will be accessible via live webcast with a replay option on Xenon’s investor website. The presentation by President and CEO Ian Mortimer aims to draw attention to Xenon’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in neuroscience.

