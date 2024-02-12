Xenetic Biosciences Shares Insights on Oncology Platform

Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) has released an update.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. recently showcased a virtual investor event video featuring their Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Curis Lockshin, who discussed exciting preclinical data from their DNase I oncology platform. Interested parties can easily access this insightful video via the provided link to gain a deeper understanding of the company’s innovative approach to cancer treatment. This resource offers a valuable glimpse into Xenetic’s cutting-edge research and development efforts in the field of oncology.

