Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltd Confirms Regulatory Compliance for Q3 2025

Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltd ( (IN:XELPMOC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltd announced its compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This compliance, confirmed by KFin Technologies Limited, involves the dematerialization of securities and ensures that the company’s securities are properly listed and managed, reflecting Xelpmoc’s commitment to regulatory adherence and operational transparency.

More about Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltd

Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltd operates in the technology industry, providing design and tech solutions. The company focuses on innovative technology services and has a presence in major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Average Trading Volume: 6,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1.98B INR

