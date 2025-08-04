XD Inc. Projects Significant Profit Growth for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from XD, Inc. ( (HK:2400) ).
XD Inc. has issued a positive profit alert, announcing an expected revenue of no less than RMB3,050 million for the first half of 2025, marking a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The net profit is projected to reach at least RMB790 million, a 215% rise from the previous year. This growth is attributed to the strong performance of its self-developed games and the sustained growth of TapTap, despite some offsetting factors such as decreased revenue from certain existing games and increased performance-based compensation.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2400) stock is a Buy with a HK$60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XD, Inc. stock, see the HK:2400 Stock Forecast page.
More about XD, Inc.
XD Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the development and operation of games. The company is known for its self-developed games such as Ragnarok M: Classic, Heartopia, and Torchlight: Infinite, which have contributed significantly to its revenue growth.
Average Trading Volume: 3,003,039
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$25.6B
