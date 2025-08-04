XD Inc. Acquires 5.30% Stake in Target Company Through Share Purchase Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from XD, Inc. ( (HK:2400) ).
XD Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 7,086,420 Series B1 Preferred Shares of a target company for US$14,000,000, representing a 5.30% equity interest. This transaction, classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to the target company’s ownership by a non-executive director of XD Inc., does not require independent shareholders’ approval but is subject to announcement and reporting requirements.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2400) stock is a Buy with a HK$60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XD, Inc. stock, see the HK:2400 Stock Forecast page.
More about XD, Inc.
Average Trading Volume: 3,003,039
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$25.6B
For an in-depth examination of 2400 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.