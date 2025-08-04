XD Inc. Acquires 5.30% Stake in Target Company Through Share Purchase Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from XD, Inc. ( (HK:2400) ).

XD Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 7,086,420 Series B1 Preferred Shares of a target company for US$14,000,000, representing a 5.30% equity interest. This transaction, classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to the target company’s ownership by a non-executive director of XD Inc., does not require independent shareholders’ approval but is subject to announcement and reporting requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2400) stock is a Buy with a HK$60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XD, Inc. stock, see the HK:2400 Stock Forecast page.

More about XD, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,003,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.6B

For an in-depth examination of 2400 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue