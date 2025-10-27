XCF Global Inc Secures $1.12M in Promissory Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

XCF Global Inc Class A ( (SAFX) ) has provided an update.

On October 22, 2025, XCF Global, Inc. entered into two promissory notes with institutional lenders totaling $1,120,000, with net proceeds of $1,000,000. The notes, which mature in three months, require the company to use 50% of net proceeds from stock sales to repay the debt and include covenants restricting additional indebtedness and asset liens.

More about XCF Global Inc Class A

Average Trading Volume: 812,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $167.2M

For a thorough assessment of SAFX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue