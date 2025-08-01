XCF Global Inc Class A Enters Convertible Note Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest announcement is out from XCF Global Inc Class A ( (SAFX) ).
On June 29, 2025, XCF Global, Inc. entered into a Convertible Note Purchase Agreement with EEME Energy SPV I LLC to issue and sell up to $7.5 million in convertible promissory notes. As part of the agreement, XCF Global will pay fees to EEME Energy through shares of its Class A Common Stock and settle interest payments via share conversion. The initial closing involved a $2.0 million note issuance, resulting in EEME Energy and related entities holding approximately 18.3% of XCF Global’s Class A Common Stock, potentially allowing significant influence over shareholder matters.
More about XCF Global Inc Class A
Average Trading Volume: 6,866,624
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $209M
Learn more about SAFX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.