XCF Global Inc Class A Enters Convertible Note Agreement

The latest announcement is out from XCF Global Inc Class A ( (SAFX) ).

On June 29, 2025, XCF Global, Inc. entered into a Convertible Note Purchase Agreement with EEME Energy SPV I LLC to issue and sell up to $7.5 million in convertible promissory notes. As part of the agreement, XCF Global will pay fees to EEME Energy through shares of its Class A Common Stock and settle interest payments via share conversion. The initial closing involved a $2.0 million note issuance, resulting in EEME Energy and related entities holding approximately 18.3% of XCF Global’s Class A Common Stock, potentially allowing significant influence over shareholder matters.

Average Trading Volume: 6,866,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $209M

