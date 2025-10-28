X2M Connect Shifts Focus to Software and Platform Revenue Models

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

X2M Connect Limited ( (AU:X2M) ) has issued an update.

X2M Connect Limited’s 1Q FY26 update highlights its transition from hardware to software and platform-based revenue models, reflecting a strategic shift in response to market demands. The company’s business model now emphasizes recurring fees for software services and platform maintenance, indicating a focus on sustainable revenue streams and long-term growth.

More about X2M Connect Limited

X2M Connect Limited operates in the AI and machine learning industry, providing advanced IoT platforms for data-driven solutions. The company has evolved from smart metering to meet global demand, offering products like Vision by X2M, Hive by X2M, and the Help Me device. X2M serves over 85 customers across five main geographies and holds more than 40 patents.

Average Trading Volume: 920,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.17M

Find detailed analytics on X2M stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue