X2M Connect Reports Strong Start to FY26 with Key International Contracts

An update from X2M Connect Limited ( (AU:X2M) ) is now available.

X2M Connect Limited reported a strong start to the 2026 financial year, with a 25% increase in revenue to $2.1 million and a 10% rise in gross profit. The company has secured significant contracts, including a public safety project in Seoul and a partnership in the UAE, which are expected to drive future growth. The company’s financial position has improved with reduced net debt and a successful capital raise, positioning it well for continued expansion in key markets.

X2M Connect Limited is an Australian Internet of Things (IoT) technology company. It focuses on providing innovative IoT solutions and services, with a market focus on enterprise and government customers. The company is actively expanding its presence in international markets such as South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

