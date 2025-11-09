X2M Connect Expands Water Digitization Efforts in South Korea

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

X2M Connect Limited ( (AU:X2M) ) has shared an update.

X2M Connect Limited has secured new contracts worth over A$0.5 million for water digitization in South Korea, covering remote metering for over 4,500 households. The contracts include a new customer, the city of Cheongju, and repeat orders from other municipalities, indicating strong market penetration and growth potential. These contracts will significantly boost X2M’s revenue for the fiscal year 2026, surpassing last year’s total revenue, and demonstrate the company’s growing momentum in the South Korean market.

More about X2M Connect Limited

X2M Connect Limited is an Australian technology company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the utilities sector. The company provides productivity improvements, cost savings, and enhanced public safety through data collection, analytics, and device control. X2M focuses on the Asia-Pacific region and has expanded globally, with operations in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 1,156,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$15.2M

