X2M Connect Expands IoT Platform with New Securities Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

X2M Connect Limited ( (AU:X2M) ) has shared an update.

X2M Connect Limited has issued fully paid ordinary shares and/or options without disclosure to investors, in compliance with the Corporations Act. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its position in the utilities sector, leveraging its IoT platform to meet the growing demand for data collection and device control. The issuance supports X2M’s ongoing expansion efforts and enhances its capability to serve a large and growing customer base across multiple regions.

More about X2M Connect Limited

X2M Connect Limited is an Australian technology company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the utilities sector. The company provides productivity improvements, cost savings, and enhanced public safety to enterprise and government clients by connecting devices like water, gas, and electricity meters to the internet. X2M focuses on the Asia-Pacific region and is expanding globally, with operations in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and now the Middle East through a licensing agreement with Dicode in Dubai.

Average Trading Volume: 1,052,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.57M

Learn more about X2M stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue