Wyndham Hotels Reports Strong Q2 Results, Raises EPS Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( (WH) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 23, 2025, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts reported strong second-quarter results, with system-wide room growth of 4% and a 40% increase in development contracts awarded year-over-year. The company also raised its full-year 2025 EPS outlook, reflecting confidence in its asset-light business model and strategic focus on higher FeePAR segments. Despite a softer domestic RevPAR environment, Wyndham demonstrated resilience with a 5% growth in comparable adjusted EBITDA and a 19% increase in ancillary revenues. The company also revised its international reporting basis due to operational challenges in China, excluding certain rooms from its metrics.

The most recent analyst rating on (WH) stock is a Buy with a $89.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock, see the WH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WH is a Neutral.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts scores a 69, driven by solid financial performance and strong earnings call highlights, including robust growth metrics and international expansion. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to potential bearish signals, and the high debt-to-equity ratio poses a financial risk. Valuation metrics indicate the stock is fairly valued, providing a balanced outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on WH stock, click here.

More about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates in the hospitality industry, offering a wide range of hotel and resort accommodations globally. The company focuses on expanding its development pipeline and system size, with a significant emphasis on midscale and above segments, as well as international growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,130,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.77B

Find detailed analytics on WH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue