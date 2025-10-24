Wyndham Hotels Reports Growth Amidst Challenging Market

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( (WH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presented to its investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, operates approximately 8,300 hotels across 100 countries, focusing on the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced a 4% year-over-year growth in system-wide rooms and a record development pipeline of 257,000 rooms. The company also reported an 18% increase in ancillary revenues and a 5% rise in diluted earnings per share to $1.36. Despite a 5% decline in global RevPAR, Wyndham’s adjusted EBITDA grew by 2% to $213 million, supported by cost containment measures and an increase in ancillary revenues. The company returned $101 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Looking ahead, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts remains focused on expanding its portfolio and advancing its technology and loyalty platforms, positioning itself for sustained growth and value creation into 2026 and beyond.

