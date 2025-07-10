WuXi AppTec Projects Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2359) ).

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. has issued a positive profit alert, anticipating a significant increase in revenue and net profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company expects a revenue of approximately RMB20,799.28 million, marking a 20.64% year-over-year increase, and a net profit attributable to owners of approximately RMB8,560.88 million, a 101.92% increase, driven by operational efficiencies and a gain from the sale of shares in an associate.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, focusing on its unique, integrated, and end-to-end Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) business model. The company enhances its capabilities and capacity to meet customer demand for enabling services, optimizing production processes, and improving operating efficiency to deliver groundbreaking therapies globally.

