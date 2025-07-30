WuXi AppTec Announces New H Shares Placement Under General Mandate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2359) ) has issued an update.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. has announced a placing agreement to issue 73,800,000 new H shares, representing a significant percentage of its existing issued shares. This move is aimed at raising capital through professional, institutional, and other independent investors, and the shares will be issued under a general mandate without requiring further shareholder approval. The completion of the placing is contingent upon certain conditions and the rights of the placing agents, and there is no guarantee that it will proceed as planned.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company provides a broad range of services including research, development, and manufacturing support for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

