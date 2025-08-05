Wuling Motors Reports Significant Profit Growth in First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wuling Motors Holdings Limited ( (HK:0305) ) has shared an update.

Wuling Motors Holdings Limited has announced a substantial increase in net profit for the first half of 2025, with a reported net profit of approximately RMB84 million, marking a 298% rise compared to the same period in 2024. This improvement is attributed to enhanced gross profit margins and reduced administrative expenses due to effective cost control measures, alongside a decrease in the share of losses from associates.

More about Wuling Motors Holdings Limited

Wuling Motors Holdings Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing and selling vehicles and related components. The company is known for its production of commercial vehicles and has a significant market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 2,852,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.65B

