WSFS Financial Appoints Michelle Hong to Board

Wsfs Financial ( (WSFS) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, WSFS Financial Corporation appointed Michelle Hong to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2025. Hong, who has an extensive background in financial services and legal practice, will stand for election at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Her appointment is expected to bring valuable expertise and leadership to the company as it pursues strategic goals and community engagement. The announcement was made on October 29, 2025, highlighting Hong’s impressive track record and alignment with WSFS’s core values.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WSFS is a Outperform.

WSFS Financial’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, tempered by technical analysis indicating potential bearish momentum and valuation metrics suggesting fair pricing. The company’s robust capital position and growth in key areas are significant strengths.

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company, primarily operating through its subsidiary, WSFS Bank, which is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth management franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of September 30, 2025, the company had $20.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $93.4 billion in assets under management and administration, providing comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management, and trust and wealth management.

Average Trading Volume: 311,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.01B

