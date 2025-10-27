Wrap Technologies CFO Departure and Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wrap Technologies ( (WRAP) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Wrap Technologies announced the mutual separation with Jerry Ratigan, its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 24, 2025. Scot Cohen, the company’s CEO, has been appointed to assume the roles of Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer without additional compensation. Additionally, the Board of Directors expanded to six members with the appointment of John Shulman, founder of Juggernaut Capital Partners, to strengthen Wrap’s mission of expanding its non-lethal technology ecosystem across various markets. These changes are expected to enhance Wrap’s strategic vision and market expansion, positioning the company to unlock significant opportunities in public safety and private security markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (WRAP) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wrap Technologies stock, see the WRAP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WRAP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRAP is a Neutral.

Wrap Technologies’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with persistent losses and negative cash flows weighing heavily. However, recent strategic initiatives and positive technical indicators provide some optimism. The earnings call suggests potential for improvement, but valuation concerns persist due to ongoing losses.

To see Spark’s full report on WRAP stock, click here.

More about Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, offering products such as the BolaWrap 150 device, Wrap Reality VR training, and WrapVision body-worn camera system. The company focuses on providing safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets, aiming to address the complex challenges faced by modern public safety organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 355,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $142.7M

Learn more about WRAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue