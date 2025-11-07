WOTSO Property Announces Successful 2025 AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
WOTSO Property ( (AU:WOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.
WOTSO Property announced the results of its 2025 Annual General and General Meetings, where all resolutions were passed by a poll. The meeting outcomes, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director, reflect strong shareholder support, which could positively impact WOTSO’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WOT) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WOTSO Property stock, see the AU:WOT Stock Forecast page.
More about WOTSO Property
WOTSO is a company that operates two synergistic enterprises: a flexible workspace solutions provider and a property portfolio valued at over $300 million. The company offers flexible workspace solutions, including private offices, coworking spaces, and virtual offices, catering to start-ups, established businesses, and remote workers. WOTSO focuses on the suburban and regional flexspace market, differentiating itself from competitors through strategic site selection, operational expertise, and financial discipline.
Average Trading Volume: 18,040
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$100.3M
