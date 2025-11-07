WOTSO Property Announces Successful 2025 AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

WOTSO Property ( (AU:WOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

WOTSO Property announced the results of its 2025 Annual General and General Meetings, where all resolutions were passed by a poll. The meeting outcomes, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director, reflect strong shareholder support, which could positively impact WOTSO’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WOT) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WOTSO Property stock, see the AU:WOT Stock Forecast page.

More about WOTSO Property

WOTSO is a company that operates two synergistic enterprises: a flexible workspace solutions provider and a property portfolio valued at over $300 million. The company offers flexible workspace solutions, including private offices, coworking spaces, and virtual offices, catering to start-ups, established businesses, and remote workers. WOTSO focuses on the suburban and regional flexspace market, differentiating itself from competitors through strategic site selection, operational expertise, and financial discipline.

Average Trading Volume: 18,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$100.3M

Learn more about WOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue