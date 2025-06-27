Worthington Steel Appoints Mark C. Davis to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Worthington Steel, Inc. ( (WS) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 24, 2025, Carl A. Nelson Jr. announced his retirement from the Board of Directors of Worthington Steel, effective September 24, 2025, with no disagreements cited. Mark C. Davis was appointed to the Board and the Audit Committee on June 25, 2025, filling the position created by the Board’s expansion. Additionally, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on September 26, 2025. Worthington Steel reported a 9% decrease in net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the previous year, primarily due to lower selling prices and toll volumes. Despite this, the company achieved a slight increase in net earnings and continued to execute its growth strategies, including the acquisition of Sitem Group and investments in electrical steel, while maintaining strong market positioning and earning industry accolades.

The most recent analyst rating on (WS) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Worthington Steel, Inc. stock, see the WS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WS is a Neutral.

Worthington Steel’s stock score reflects a solid financial foundation with strong cash flows but is moderated by recent declines in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. While technical indicators show a potential overbought condition, the company’s strategic initiatives and attractive valuation provide a foundation for future growth if market conditions improve.

To see Spark’s full report on WS stock, click here.

More about Worthington Steel, Inc.

Worthington Steel, Inc. is a market-leading, value-added metals processing company, known for its significant presence in the steel industry. The company focuses on providing a range of steel processing services and products, with a strong emphasis on safety and partner relationships, and has been recognized for its workplace environment and supplier performance.

Average Trading Volume: 233,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.61B

Find detailed analytics on WS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue