Worthington Industries Approves Executive Retention Award

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Worthington Industries ( (WOR) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Worthington Enterprises’ Compensation Committee approved a special leadership retention performance share award for key executives, including the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Vice President – General Counsel & Secretary, President of the Consumer Products segment, and Senior Vice President & Chief of Corporate Affairs. This award, part of the 2024 Long-Term Incentive Plan, aims to align executive retention with shareholder interests by granting common shares upon meeting performance and retention conditions over a three-year period. The award is structured to incentivize executives by linking vesting to the company’s annualized total shareholder return and continuous employment, with the potential for accelerated vesting under specific circumstances.

The most recent analyst rating on (WOR) stock is a Sell with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Worthington Industries stock, see the WOR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WOR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WOR is a Outperform.

Worthington Industries receives a solid stock score, driven by strong financial performance, bullish technical indicators, and positive earnings call outcomes. Valuation concerns and economic uncertainties slightly offset these strengths.

To see Spark’s full report on WOR stock, click here.

More about Worthington Industries

Average Trading Volume: 310,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.19B

For detailed information about WOR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue