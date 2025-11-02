Worley Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Worley Limited ( (AU:WOR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Worley Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of its ordinary fully paid securities. As of the latest update, the company has bought back a total of 19,471,173 securities, with 227,833 repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Worley Limited’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Worley Limited

YTD Price Performance: 7.98%

Average Trading Volume: 1,958,468

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.36B

