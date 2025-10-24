Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:WWH) ) has shared an announcement.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has executed a market purchase of its own shares, acquiring 1,071,061 Ordinary shares at a price of 352.51 pence per share. This transaction is part of a broader strategy authorized at a recent General Meeting to buy back up to 61,086,622 shares. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, resulting in a total of 203,043,431 shares in treasury and 601,665,200 shares in issue. This move adjusts the total number of voting rights to 398,621,769, which is relevant for shareholders under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:WWH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WWH is a Neutral.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC demonstrates a solid financial recovery and is undervalued based on its P/E ratio. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, necessitating cautious optimism. The recent insider buying adds a positive outlook, indicating management’s confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

More about Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP

Average Trading Volume: 1,965,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

