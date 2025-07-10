Worksport Reports 83% Revenue Increase in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Worksport ( (WKSP) ) has issued an update.

On July 10, 2025, Worksport Ltd. reported a significant increase in Q2 2025 revenue, achieving $4.1 million, an 83% rise from Q1, signaling a successful strategic pivot towards higher-margin products. The company is poised for sustainable profitability with expanding gross margins and the upcoming launch of its SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Portable Energy System, which are expected to tap into high-margin, multi-billion-dollar markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKSP) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Worksport stock, see the WKSP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WKSP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKSP is a Neutral.

Worksport’s overall score reflects a mix of strong growth potential and significant financial challenges. While robust revenue growth and strategic expansions are positives, financial instability and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Worksport

Worksport Ltd. is a U.S.-based company specializing in hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors. The company designs, develops, and manufactures tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions, with a focus on capitalizing on the shift towards clean energy integrations.

Average Trading Volume: 216,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.44M

