Worksport Launches Production of HD3 Tonneau Cover

Worksport ( (WKSP) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, Worksport Ltd. announced that its new HD3 Heavy-Duty tonneau cover has entered production, marking a significant expansion of its hard-cover offerings for commercial and fleet applications. The HD3, designed for maximum durability, is expected to enhance Worksport’s market reach, with initial sales set to begin in mid-November. This product launch is anticipated to strengthen Worksport’s presence in commercial markets, leveraging its wholesale and B2B partnerships to accelerate adoption. The company plans to expand its HD3 lineup to over 25 models by December 2025, further solidifying its position in the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKSP) stock is a Buy with a $11.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on WKSP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKSP is a Neutral.

Worksport’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and positive strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call. However, significant challenges in profitability, cash flow, and valuation weigh down the score. The technical analysis suggests neutral market sentiment, while the lack of a dividend yield and negative P/E ratio further impact the valuation negatively.

More about Worksport

Worksport Ltd. is a U.S.-based company specializing in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, catering to both consumer and industrial markets. The company designs and manufactures tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport is actively involved in partnerships, including one with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover, and is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle sector.

Average Trading Volume: 454,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $21.52M

