Worksport Announces Launch Date for Solar Products

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Worksport ( (WKSP) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Worksport Ltd. announced the official launch date for its SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Portable Energy Storage System, which will be available for order starting November 28, 2025. This launch represents a significant step in Worksport’s expansion into clean energy solutions, with the products forming a portable, modular nano-grid capable of delivering renewable energy. The initial rollout is expected to generate approximately $2.45 million in revenue, with plans to scale production significantly in 2026. This move is anticipated to transform Worksport’s clean-tech division into a high-margin, growth-driving business segment, broadening its market reach and competitive edge in the vehicle accessory market.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKSP) stock is a Hold with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Worksport stock, see the WKSP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WKSP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKSP is a Neutral.

Worksport’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and improved gross margins, but is weighed down by ongoing profitability and cash flow challenges. The technical indicators suggest a neutral to bearish outlook, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. The earnings call provided some optimism for future improvements, but immediate financial health remains a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on WKSP stock, click here.

More about Worksport

Worksport Ltd. is a U.S.-based company specializing in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, catering to both consumer and industrial markets. The company designs, develops, and manufactures tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. It has a partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover and seeks to leverage the growing consumer shift towards clean energy with its proprietary solar solutions and mobile energy storage systems.

Average Trading Volume: 442,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.99M

Learn more about WKSP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue