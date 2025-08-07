Worksport Announces Doubling of Bitcoin Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 7, 2025, Worksport Ltd. announced significant corporate developments, including the doubling of its Bitcoin holdings as part of its treasury strategy, expansion of production capacity with new manufacturing equipment, and new discussions with automotive OEMs. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the company’s operational efficiency and market presence. Worksport is also engaging in brand visibility efforts and anticipates a strong performance in the latter half of 2025, with a focus on launching new products targeting a $13 billion market.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKSP) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Worksport stock, see the WKSP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKSP is a Neutral.

Worksport’s strong revenue growth and strategic product launches are positive, but profitability challenges and negative cash flow weigh heavily on the stock’s overall score. The technical indicators suggest neutral momentum, while the valuation reflects ongoing financial struggles.

More about Worksport

Worksport Ltd. is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors. The company designs, develops, and manufactures tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating and cooling solutions. Worksport has partnerships with major automotive manufacturers, including Hyundai, and is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle sector with proprietary solar solutions and mobile energy storage systems.

Average Trading Volume: 295,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $17.89M

