Workman Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Workman Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7564) ) has shared an update.

Workman Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with operating revenue rising by 12.2% and net income increasing by 29% compared to the previous year. This growth reflects a strong market position and operational efficiency, suggesting positive implications for stakeholders and a robust outlook for the fiscal year.

More about Workman Co., Ltd.

Workman Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing workwear and outdoor clothing. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its chain stores across Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 281,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen542.7B

