Workhorse Group Engages in Merger Discussions

On July 14, 2025, Workhorse Group announced ongoing discussions with a U.S.-based electric commercial vehicle manufacturer about a potential merger. This transaction could lead to the Manufacturer’s investors holding a majority of Workhorse’s stock. The deal also involves refinancing existing notes and a sale-leaseback of a manufacturing facility. However, no definitive agreements have been reached, and the transaction is subject to various approvals and conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKHS) stock is a Hold with a $1.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Workhorse Group stock, see the WKHS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WKHS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKHS is a Neutral.

Workhorse Group’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with high leverage and ongoing losses as major concerns. Technical indicators suggest potential for a short-term pullback despite some bullish momentum signals. Valuation metrics are unfavorable, and while the earnings call highlights some strategic progress, financial and market uncertainties prevail. The stock’s attractiveness is limited by these substantial risks.

Workhorse Group Inc. is an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 2,700,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $41.87M

