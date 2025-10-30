Woolworths Group Faces Financial Challenges in FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Woolworths Group Ltd ( (AU:WOW) ) just unveiled an update.

Woolworths Group’s Annual General Meeting highlighted the company’s financial challenges in FY25, with a notable decline in EBIT due to cost-of-living pressures, price reductions, and supply chain disruptions. Despite improved sales in some areas, the overall performance fell short of expectations, prompting the introduction of a new incentive for senior leaders to address immediate priorities and improve future outcomes.

More about Woolworths Group Ltd

Woolworths Group Ltd is a leading retail company in Australia, primarily engaged in the food and grocery sector. It operates supermarkets, discount department stores, and provides eCommerce and food services, with a market focus on Australian and New Zealand consumers.

