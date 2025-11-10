WonderFi Announces Extension of Robinhood Acquisition Deadline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from WonderFi Technologies Inc ( (TSE:WNDR) ).

WonderFi Technologies Inc. announced that Robinhood Markets, Inc. has extended the deadline for its acquisition of WonderFi’s common shares to December 19, 2025, due to additional development work and regulatory approvals needed for integration. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, with discussions underway to amend the arrangement agreement to accommodate the extended timeline, potentially impacting WonderFi’s operations and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WNDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WNDR is a Neutral.

WonderFi Technologies Inc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its strong revenue growth and robust gross profit margin. However, the company’s struggles with profitability and cash flow management, combined with bearish technical indicators and poor valuation metrics, significantly weigh down the score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events further limits the positive factors influencing the score.

More about WonderFi Technologies Inc

WonderFi Technologies Inc. is a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, managing over $1.9 billion in client assets. The company offers regulated trading platforms that cater to global crypto participants with services like trading, payments, and decentralized products, including blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications. WonderFi owns prominent brands such as Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and Bitcoin.ca, and is strategically positioned to innovate within the digital asset space.

Average Trading Volume: 665,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$176.1M

