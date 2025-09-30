Wolverine World Wide Updates Credit and Receivables Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On September 24, 2025, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. amended its Credit Agreement to introduce a $600 million revolving credit facility, replacing the previous $800 million facility, and eliminated the term loan A facility. The new facility, with a maturity date extended to September 24, 2030, is structured to meet the company’s capital needs with variable interest rates and commitment fees based on leverage ratios. Additionally, on September 25, 2025, the company amended its Receivables Purchase Agreement, extending the scheduled termination date to September 25, 2028.

Spark’s Take on WWW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WWW is a Neutral.

Wolverine World Wide’s overall score reflects strong technical momentum and positive earnings call highlights, offset by high leverage and valuation concerns. Strategic initiatives and new board appointments provide potential for future growth.

More about Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. operates in the footwear and apparel industry, focusing on the design, manufacture, and marketing of a wide range of footwear and clothing products. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of brands that cater to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,780,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.22B

