WM Technology Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

WM Technology ( (MAPS) ) has shared an update.

On June 24, 2025, WM Technology, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, with 76% of shares represented. Stockholders elected Anthony Bay and Glen Ibbott as Class I Directors to serve until 2028. They also approved the compensation of named executive officers and ratified Baker Tilly US, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2025.

Spark’s Take on MAPS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MAPS is a Neutral.

WM Technology’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance with strong cash flow and gross margins. The earnings call adds some optimism with growth in clients and technology, but is offset by regulatory challenges and increased expenses. Technical analysis indicates weak momentum and bearish trends, while valuation remains moderate.

More about WM Technology

Average Trading Volume: 762,592

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $135.8M

