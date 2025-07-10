WK Kellogg Co Announces Merger with Ferrero

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from WK Kellogg Co ( (KLG) ).

On July 10, 2025, WK Kellogg Co entered into a merger agreement with Ferrero International S.A., where Ferrero will acquire WK Kellogg Co for $23.00 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at $3.1 billion. This acquisition is part of Ferrero’s strategic growth plan to expand its presence in North America and enhance its product offerings with WK Kellogg Co’s iconic cereal brands. The merger, which has been unanimously approved by WK Kellogg Co’s Board of Directors, is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending shareowner and regulatory approvals. The transaction is anticipated to provide WK Kellogg Co with greater resources and flexibility to grow its brands in a competitive market.

The most recent analyst rating on (KLG) stock is a Sell with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WK Kellogg Co stock, see the KLG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KLG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KLG is a Neutral.

WK Kellogg Co’s overall stock score is driven primarily by financial performance challenges, high leverage, and cash flow issues. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, with potential short-term support yet long-term resistance. The valuation suggests possible overvaluation, although the dividend yield offers some appeal. Earnings call insights and strategic initiatives are promising but offset by current profit outlook concerns and negative corporate event impacts.

More about WK Kellogg Co

WK Kellogg Co is a renowned company in the food industry, primarily known for its iconic breakfast cereals. The company, which has been in operation for nearly 120 years, focuses on manufacturing, marketing, and distributing its products across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Its well-loved brands include Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Special K, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 978,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.46B

