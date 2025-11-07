Wisr Ltd. Announces Proposed Securities Issue to Bolster Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wisr Ltd. ( (AU:WZR) ) has issued an announcement.

Wisr Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of securities, which includes a securities purchase plan and a placement. The company plans to issue a total of 366,385,910 ordinary fully paid securities, with specific dates set for the record, offer closing, and issue. This move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s growth and operational strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Wisr Ltd.

Wisr Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing personal loans and financial wellness products. The company is known for its innovative approach to lending and aims to improve financial literacy and wellness among its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,495,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$47.85M

