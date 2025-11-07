Wisr Ltd. Announces $11.4M Capital Raise and FY26 Guidance Upgrade

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Wisr Ltd. ( (AU:WZR) ).

Wisr Ltd. has announced a capital raise of up to $11.4 million through a combination of a Placement and Share Purchase Plan, alongside an upgrade to its FY26 guidance. The capital raised will primarily be used to repay part of the company’s corporate debt, reducing the balance and providing additional working capital to support growth and product development. This move is expected to accelerate Wisr’s path to profitability, with Cash NPAT profitability anticipated in the second half of FY26. Additionally, Wisr has executed a non-binding Term Sheet to refinance its corporate debt facility, which is expected to reduce interest margins significantly, further supporting the company’s financial health and strategic growth objectives.

More about Wisr Ltd.

Wisr Ltd. is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on loan origination and financial product development. The company is known for its innovative approach to personal lending and aims to enhance financial wellness through its offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 1,495,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$47.85M

