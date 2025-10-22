Wisr Limited to Release Q1FY26 Market Update and Host Investor Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wisr Ltd. ( (AU:WZR) ) just unveiled an update.

Wisr Limited announced it will release its market update for the quarter ending 30 September 2025 on 27 October 2025. Shareholders are invited to join an investor call hosted by the CEO and CFO, with presentation materials to be lodged with the ASX. This update is part of Wisr’s ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WZR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.07 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wisr Ltd. stock, see the AU:WZR Stock Forecast page.

More about Wisr Ltd.

Wisr Limited is an Australian fintech lender that offers a proprietary platform combining digital lending with financial tools to help Australians manage debt, access credit, and make informed financial decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,816,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$45.04M

Find detailed analytics on WZR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue