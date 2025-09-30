Wishbone Gold PLC Raises £4 Million for Exploration Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Wishbone Gold ( (GB:WSBN) ) is now available.

Wishbone Gold PLC announced a successful fundraising of £4 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares, priced at 1.3 pence each, to support the expansion of its Red Setter Gold Dome exploration. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s exploration capabilities and strengthen its market position, with the new shares set to commence trading on the AIM and AQSE markets around October 7, 2025.

Wishbone Gold PLC is a company operating in the gold exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is listed on the London AIM and Aquis stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 155,529,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £39.64M

